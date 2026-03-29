Project Hail Mary Author Andy Weir Did Not Hold Back About Star Trek's New Shows

It might not surprise you to learn that "Project Hail Mary" author Andy Weir is a "Star Trek" fan. After all, the story's lovable alien engineer Rocky is from the same solar system as Mr. Spock. In fact, Weir is such a big fan that he even had the opportunity to pitch his own "Star Trek" series to Paramount, and it was ... rejected.

On the same podcast where Weir revealed this factoid, he also said "I don't like a lot of the new 'Trek'" and even went so far to say "those shows are s**t." That said, this much-quoted portion of the podcast was largely steered by host Will "Critical Drinker" Jordan, who argued that Paramount should "kill all of the modern 'Star Trek' and decanonize all of it... Everything from 'Enterprise' onwards." Weir himself actually pushed back against this harsh take and spotlighted a few modern "Trek" shows that he thinks are keepers:

"You're a little more severe than I am ... I like 'Strange New Worlds,' I think it's pretty good ... I didn't hate 'Enterprise. I thought it was kind of weird ... 'Lower Decks' I thought was entertaining and fun. All the others, they can go."

"All the others" includes Paramount+'s first big revival series, "Star Trek: Discovery," as well as the "Next Generation" sequel series "Star Trek: Picard" and the most recent live-action series, "Starfleet Academy," which is set to end after just two seasons.