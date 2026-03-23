Project Hail Mary's Rocky Is Galactic Neighbors With An Iconic Star Trek Alien

This article contains spoilers for "Project Hail Mary."

We love a good crossover — and sometimes those multi-story events happen where we least expect them. That's the case with a curious connection between the outstanding "Project Hail Mary" and another famous IP: "Star Trek." Back in 2016, NASA published an article pointing out that Spock's homeworld, the fictional planet of Vulcan, is located in a very real and close-by star system: 40 Eridani. The system contains three stars, including the massive dwarf star the system is named after.

It's located just 16.5 light-years away, and when the news was first published, the chief scientist of NASA's Exoplanet Exploration Program, Karl Stapelfeldt, kept hope of a real Vulcan alive when he said, "Could there be an Earth-like planet in this system? We have no way of knowing that now." At the time, he explained why they weren't aware of a planet in the system, saying, "We don't yet have a way to detect it, but NASA is working on the technology to make it possible."

The connection to "Project Hail Mary" here is simple. 40 Eridani is the home system of everyone's favorite mineral-based alien, Rocky. That's where the "Project Hail Mary" story ends, too — albeit without any Vulcans involved.