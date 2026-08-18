Netflix Adds 7-Season Military Series From Dutton Ranch And Marshals Showrunners

The Taylor Sheridan-verse has been infiltrated by a Navy SEAL team. That is, CBS's "SEAL Team" creator Benjamin Cavell and former showrunner Spencer Hudnut are now overseeing "Dutton Ranch" and "Marshals," respectively. As such, fans of the "Yellowstone" spin-offs might be tempted to check out the pair's military series, and now they can do just that via Netflix. The streamer just added all seven seasons of "SEAL Team," which follows the professional and personal lives of an elite Navy SEAL unit led by David Boreanaz's Jason Hayes.

Boreanaz picked "SEAL Team" as his "Bones" follow-up, and it served him well. The show emerged in the wake of History Channel's "Six" and around the same time as NBC's "The Brave," both of which similarly focused on military units. But Cavell's series tried to set itself apart by paying special attention to authenticity. The show hired former Navy SEAL Mark Semos and former U.S. Army special operations soldier Tyler Grey to advise, and their expertise allowed "SEAL Team" to not only accurately recreate mission protocols but the personal toll warfare takes on the individuals involved as well.

At least, that was the idea. Reviews for the first season did acknowledge the authenticity of the show but also highlighted how much of that was undercut by a vaguely jingoistic tone typical of other CBS procedurals. Still, "SEAL Team" ran for seven seasons, which means audiences responded positively. Now, those who missed out on the series during its run on CBS (and later Paramount+) can catch up on all 114 episodes courtesy of Netflix.