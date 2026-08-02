How Cole Hauser Feels About Dutton Ranch Season 2's New Showrunner

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"Dutton Ranch" was a major success, continuing the story that began with Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" and fixing all the problems fans had with fellow spin-off "Marshals." But making Season 1 of this "Yellowstone" sequel series seems to have been a bit of a slog. The first major sign of trouble came when "Dutton Ranch" fired its showrunner Chad Feehan prior to the series' debut on Paramount+. Since then, we've learned of more behind-the-scenes turmoil, but fans can at least rest assured that Season 2 is on the way, with an all-new showrunner now overseeing things. This new showrunner has star Cole Hauser's seal of approval as well, with the Rip Wheeler actor telling People how "wonderful" Feehan's replacement is.

After Feehan was ousted, "Dutton Ranch" debuted to positive reviews and huge viewership figures. In fact, Paramount+ claimed it was the biggest original series debut in its history, bringing in 12.9 million global viewers during the seven days following its May 15, 2026 premiere. With that sort of success, there was always going to be a Season 2, which meant "Dutton Ranch" needed a new showrunner.

Enter Benjamin Cavell. The "Justified" and "The Stand" alum was announced as the new "Dutton Ranch" showrunner at the end of June 2026. The news followed shortly after confirmation that "Dutton Ranch" would be returning for a second season, and everything seemed to be back on-track. Now, Hauser has given Cavell his support, telling People, "We have a wonderful new showrunner, Benjamin Cavell, and I've been talking to him. He's a very special guy, and I think the future is bright — not only for myself, but Beth [Kelly Reilly] and Carter [Finn Little] and the show in general. I think this is going to be a really nice next step."