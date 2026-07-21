Ed Harris Felt 'Misled' About Dutton Ranch Role, Wanted To Leave Yellowstone Spin-Off

"Dutton Ranch" seemed to be a big success for Paramount+. Not only did it fix the major issues fans had with fellow "Yellowstone" spin-off "Marshals," it had the biggest original series debut in Paramount+ history, bringing in 12.9 million global views in its first week. But not everything has gone smoothly. Ed Harris, who plays kind-hearted veterinarian Everett McKinney, has now said he felt "misled" by the show's producers with regard to how much his character would feature, to the extent that mid-way through filming Season 1, he was looking for a way out.

Harris spoke to Variety at the premiere of Apple TV's "The Dink," where he revealed he's signed up for two seasons of the "Yellowstone" spin-off but that he almost didn't make it through one. "Mid-way through this first season I was ready to go and say, 'Get me the f*** out of here' to tell you the truth,'" he said. When asked why, he explained, "I didn't feel I was being used. I felt a little bit misled." It seems the actor was told that Everett was a bigger role than it turned out to be. He continued: "Prior to signing on for it, I was talked to quite a bit about what the season was, and what my character was going to do and that I was one of the four main characters, and that wasn't really the case."

Ed Harris says he felt "misled" about his "inconsequential" role on "Dutton Ranch," and that halfway through filming Season 1, he was telling his team to "get me the f— out of here." "Prior to signing on for it, I was talked to quite a bit about what the season was, and what... pic.twitter.com/StmmazVogC — Variety (@Variety) July 21, 2026

The Oscar nominee went on to explain how he took his concerns to the producers. "I said, 'I'm feeling underused and inconsequential,'" he said, "and they kind of went, 'Oh.'" It's not clear what conversations ensued, but clearly Harris finished out the season, which aired its finale episode on July 3, 2026. It seems, however, that there was even more that went into Harris' frustrations.