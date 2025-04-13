The Criminally Underrated Ed Harris-Directed Western That No One Saw

Ed Harris did not come on like a clear-cut leading man 44 years ago when he starred in George A. Romero's awesomely offbeat "Knightriders," but there was something about the balding 32-year-old actor with the piercing, Paul Newman-esque blue eyes that commanded your attention. He could be steely, tender, and a bit of a goof. These qualities continued to be evident in films like "The Right Stuff," "Alamo Bay," and "Sweet Dreams," so he finally got a chance to co-anchor a massive Hollywood production in 1989 with James Cameron's "The Abyss." He aced the assignment (as did his co-star Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio), but the film underperformed at the box office (even though it's still the best thing Cameron's ever directed), so he became more of a character actor throughout the 1990s while he personally developed his next leading role.

Harris made his directorial debut with "Pollock," a biopic about the revolutionary abstract painter Jackson Pollock, and gave a fiercely committed performance that more than justified the 10 years he spent trying to bring the project to the screen. As a filmmaker, Harris brought a humming intensity to his exploration of a difficult-to-crack artist. It wasn't a film that flaunted dazzling cinematic technique, but it did put you on the wavelength of a man who seemed to vomit out his inner turmoil onto the canvas. Though "Pollock" does obey certain hoary biopic conventions, Harris' pulsating energy in front of and behind the camera set it apart from other films of its genre.

When he received a Best Actor nomination for "Pollock," those of us who'd come to revere Harris as one of the most interesting movie stars of his era had high hopes that he'd keep generating lead parts for himself while continuing to do his immensely satisfying character actor thing in big Hollywood movies. He made good on the latter but didn't step behind the camera again until 2008. For whatever reason, despite receiving mostly good reviews (it holds a 77% Fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes), that second directorial effort has been completely forgotten.

