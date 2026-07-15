Why Dutton Ranch Season 2 Has Us Worried

"Dutton Ranch" is easily the best "Yellowstone" spin-off. But it hasn't been without its issues, and now it looks as though stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are planning to make Season 2 less of the Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler show. What's more, the series has a new showrunner whose previous big TV project doesn't bode well — all of which has us a tad worried.

"Dutton Ranch" Episode 5 ruined the show's most interesting storyline, with Rip Wheeler (Hauser) being forced to cull his entire herd following a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak. That essentially left the proprietors of Dutton Ranch without a ranch, calling into question what a show called "Dutton Ranch" would actually be about. Well, it turns out it might as well have been called "10 Petal Ranch," as the series very quickly had Beth Dutton (Reilly) and Rip form an alliance with Annette Bening's Beulah Jackson and her rival ranch. After that, the show focused much more on the 10 Petal than anything else, as Beth and Rip almost became supporting characters.

"Dutton Ranch" has already been renewed for Season 2, but the latest indications from Reilly and Hauser don't sound all that reassuring. In an interview with TVInsider, Reilly confirmed that Beulah Jackson and Ed Harris' Everett McKinney are going to essentially become co-series leads. As Reilly put it, "I think Season 2 is going to feel very much more Ed's show. This is not the Beth and Rip show. This is 'Dutton Ranch,' and there's four lead characters, five." That would be fine if fans hadn't been expecting the Beth-and-Rip show.