Dutton Ranch Episode 7 Uses A Classic TV Format To Deliver Its Best And Worst Episode Yet

This article contains spoilers for "Dutton Ranch" Episode 7.

"Dutton Ranch" ruined its most interesting storyline in Episode 5, having Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler and Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton cozy up to their rivals at the 10 Petal Ranch following the destruction of their own herd. Suddenly the show was no longer ranch vs. ranch, and it felt like a letdown. Episode 7, however, brings the melodrama to new heights via an oft-used episode format that makes for a thrilling and confusing entry in the "Dutton Ranch" saga.

Bottle episodes are an almost forgotten cost-saving TV show trend that involves using a show's main cast on a standing set to create an episode that plays out entirely in one setting. Today, straightforward bottle episodes are much less common than they once were, partly because the days of 26-episode seasons are long gone and partly because streamers are spending enough on their shows that showrunners don't need to worry as much about bottle episodes.

Bottle episodes started as a cost-cutting measure, but they became a storytelling tool in their own right, allowing the writers to provide significant character development by focusing on their core cast in a confined setting. Over time, the bottle episode has evolved to include the modern-day equivalent: departure episodes. These don't necessarily play out in a single setting but are mostly set in one place. "Dutton Ranch" Episode 7 is its own form of departure episode. Almost all the action plays out at an anniversary celebration for the 10 Petal Ranch (though we also get two major flashbacks and several scenes at a nearby bar). It's not a true bottle episode, but it's a kind of departure episode, and it makes for one of the show's best and worst installments so far.