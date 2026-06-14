The Forgotten Cost-Saving TV Show Trend That Needs To Come Back

The rise of streaming not only transformed how we watch TV shows but also how those series are made. Take the bottle episode, for instance. To writers, producers, and network executives, bottle episodes were once a cost-saving measure allowing them to produce a chapter of their show without spending the usual budget. But over time, the budgetary restrictions that gave rise to the bottle episode actually bore interesting creative results — results that are now in danger of dying out in the streaming age.

Put simply, a bottle episode is one designed to save money by filming entirely on one existing set using only main cast members. But as TV has evolved, the exact definition of a bottle episode has become, believe it or not, somewhat contentious.Though there are differing accounts, in "The Outer Limits: The Official Companion," authors David J. Schow and Jeffrey Frentzen attribute the creation of the phrase to producer Leslie Stevens, who wrote the 1964 "Outer Limits" episode "Controlled Experiment." According to Schow and Frentzen, this installment became the cheapest in the show's history, with Stevens dubbing the technique "the bottle show," as in "pulling an episode right out of a bottle like a genie."

After this, bottle episodes became common, as production teams tried to save money while ensuring they met their episode quota. But the restricted structure ultimately became a storytelling tool in its own right, allowing for significant character development and leading to multiple TV triumphs, such as the all-time great "Doctor Who" episode "Heaven Sent." In the streaming age, however, the bottle episode is less common. That's mostly due to the fact that TV seasons are typically between eight to 10 episodes (as opposed to the 22-26-episode seasons of yesteryear), are less episodic than they once were, and have far higher budgets.