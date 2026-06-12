Dutton Ranch Episode 6: Does Beulah Know Beth's Darkest Yellowstone-Era Secret?

Annette Bening's Beulah Jackson is the older, Lone Star State version of Kelly Reilly's Beth Dutton. The matriarch of a powerful ranching family with centuries of history in their native Texas, Beulah was always bound to clash with the similarly formidable Beth. For the time being, however, the two seem to have formed a tentative truce. But at the end of Episode 6, Beulah suggests she might know something about the fate of Wes Bentley's Jamie Dutton. Considering Beth is the one that dispatched her brother back on "Yellowstone," that would be a big problem for her and Cole Hauser's Rip Wheeler.

"Yellowstone" and "Dutton Ranch" fans will surely have had the experience of suddenly realizing who they're rooting for and questioning their entire morality. The protagonists of these neo-Westerns are just awful people, but my goodness they make for some compelling melodrama. Still, the sins of their past will be tough to atone for. Impossible, even, given all the terrible things the Duttons did on "Yellowstone."

Perhaps that's why it's only taken five episodes for Rip and Beth's life of quietude to dissolve into the kind of tumult that characterized their "Yellowstone" years. The couple have plenty of skeletons in their closet, and it's only a matter of time before at least one of them tumbles forth. Judging by what Beulah has said thus far, she may well be the one to instigate the tumbling. In "Dutton Ranch" Episode 5 she told her adopted son Joaquin Reyes (Juan Pablo Raba), "Rip and Beth have secrets and I've learned people with secrets can be useful. Corruptible, even." In Episode 6 she hinted at one particular secret that could indeed turn Beth into a tool of the 10 Petal Ranch — or destroy her completely.