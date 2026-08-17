HBO's Welcome To Derry Season 2 Officially Bringing Pennywise Out Of The Sewer

Cover your eyes, Pagliacci, because there's a lot more clownery afoot. HBO's "It: Welcome to Derry" Season 1 was largely a success story upon its release late last year, translating the uber-profitable "It" movies to the small screen for a prequel adventure that, essentially, told the origin story for the killer clown known as Pennywise. Star Bill Skarsgård came back to reprise his role, a whole new batch of kids were introduced (and, shockingly, killed off in Episode 1), and we uncovered all sorts of new clues about the ancient evil residing within the town of Derry and its time-traveling plans to wreak even more havoc on innocents.

After months and months of creators Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs, along with showrunner Brad Kane, playing coy about continuing this show, it appears that the inevitable has finally become official. HBO has just announced that the bad times will keep rolling on, as "It: Welcome to Derry" has been renewed for a second season full of blood, guts, and (probably) some seriously deep-cut Stephen King references. This lines up with much of what the Muschiettis have publicly hinted at when it comes to Season 2, given the possibilities of going back even further in time to focus on a new group of characters as they contend with Pennywise's recurring cycles of activity every 27 years or so.

Indeed, per HBO, "Season 2 takes place in 1935 during the Great Depression and centers on the bloody massacre of the Bradley Gang, a group of bank robbers who stop in Derry to buy ammo and end up facing unimaginable horror" (itself a storyline straight out of King's source material).