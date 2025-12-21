Why It: Welcome To Derry Season 2 Will Dig Deeper Into Bob And Ingrid Gray's Story

"It: Welcome to Derry" essentially tells a story in reverse across three planned seasons, and according to co-creator Andy Muschietti, that means we'll get more of the Bob Gray/Ingrid Kersh storyline with future episodes.

With 2017's "It," Muschietti reinvented Pennywise the Clown for a new generation. The 2019 follow-up, "It Chapter Two" expanded the horrific harlequin's backstory, providing clues as to his true origins and even revealing the human version of the dancing clown that existed before It inhabited the form. "It: Welcome to Derry," which Muschietti co-created along with his sister, Barbara, and Jason Fuchs, expands things even further, providing a full backstory for not just Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) but It itself.

While the latter involved a whole lot of fantastical nonsense about magical "pillars" and indigenous people constricting the evil to the area that would later become Derry, Pennywise' backstory was far more compelling if only for the human element of it all. Prior to It taking the form of the clown, Pennywise was a real person, Bob Gray (also played by Skarsgård) who in the early 20th Century performed as the clown in circuses and Derry's local carnival. He also had a daughter, Ingrid (played as a kid by Emma-Leigh Cullum and as an adult by Madeleine Stowe in "Welcome to Derry").

This is much more compelling than nebulous magic and extra-terrestrial origins. It sets up a dynamic between Bob and Ingrid that makes for one of the more interesting storylines that plays out in "Welcome to Derry," with the daughter later becoming convinced her long dead father still resides somewhere within Pennywise's twisted form. Thankfully, it looks as though we'll see a lot more of that storyline as the HBO series continues.