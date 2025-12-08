IT: Welcome To Derry Just Beat The Movies With A Major Character Death

This article contains spoilers for "IT: Welcome to Derry" season 1, episode 7, "The Black Spot."

Since the very first episode, "IT: Welcome to Derry" has emphasized that no character is safe. However, that sentiment is driven home and then some in episode 7, which features the demise of young Rich Santos (Arian S. Cartaya) — arguably the most heartbreaking death of the entire season thus far. Heck, it might even be the most devastating moment in the entire "IT" franchise, including the movies.

Bill Skarsgård's Pennywise doesn't show up until "IT: Welcome to Derry" episode 5, but his presence has been felt since the beginning, and his evil chokehold has turned some of the Derry townsfolk into villains. This brings us to "The Black Spot," which sees a flame-engulfed shootout commence between an all-white mob and the Black residents, the latter of whom are trapped in a burning building. Unfortunately, Rich gets caught in the middle of it and dies while saving Marge Truman (Matilda Lawler), becoming the atrocity's most heartbreaking casualty.

Not only is Rich's death tragic, but it also makes a powerful statement that is way more emphatic than any tragedy that happens in the films (which are disturbing in their own right). The character is emblematic of this entire franchise's heroes' greatest qualities, so it feels like a blow to everything that makes us root for the Losers Club. Let's dig into it.