Why It: Welcome To Derry Didn't Bring Pennywise Back Until Episode 5

He might be a poster child for coulrophobia, but there is more to Pennywise's abilities than taking on the guise of a demonic circus performer. As a shapeshifting being from the Macroverse, Pennywise can be anything — and the creators of "IT: Welcome to Derry" are out to reinforce this idea in their HBO series. This is why they held off on reintroducing Bill Skarsgard's scary clown until episode 5, "29 Neibolt Street," where he causes terror in the sewers.

In an interview with TV Guide, Jason Fuchs, the series co-showrunner, explained that the show's creatives want to take the less is more approach when it comes to unleashing Pennywise the Clown. They are more interested in exploring the idea of him being a manifestation of fear itself, as that opens the door to a treasure trove of frights. In his own words:

"We were intrigued by how to explore the mysteries of Pennywise, but also we wanted to slowly ratchet up that tension, and we wanted to use the space that long form storytelling provides to sort of see some of the other manifestations of IT. IT can become literally anything, so why not take advantage of that? Stephen King certainly does in the book."

This approach has allowed the series' creatives to get inventive with the show's spookier sequences. To give some examples, "IT: Welcome to Derry" channels gruesome real-world history to torment a boy whose family experienced the atrocities of the Holocaust. Elsewhere, the entity causes carnage in the form of mutant babies, deceased children, and other unexpected nightmares. This is arguably more interesting than the clown everyone already knows and fears, and long may this version of Pennywise continue.