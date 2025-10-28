It: Welcome To Derry's Terrifying Lamp Scare Was Inspired By Gruesome Real-World History

This article contains spoilers for "It: Welcome to Derry," episode 1.

"It: Welcome to Derry" sends Pennywise the Clown (Bill Skarsgard) to the 1960s, and no one is safe from his wicked exploits. The first episode is pure nightmare fuel and doesn't hold back when it comes to the horror, which brings us to a rather disturbing scene involving a kid named Teddy (Mikkal Karim-Fidler) being terrorized by a lamp with a tortured human face on it. The scene in question is one of the episode's many chilling set-pieces that emphasize Pennywise's otherworldly abilities, but it was also inspired by real-life horror stories pertaining to Nazi atrocities during World War II.

Stephen King adaptations and their offshoots dabble in horror of the supernatural variety, but the "It" saga is arguably more disturbing when it sheds a light on human evils — homophobia and racism in particular. "Welcome to Derry" continues this trend in an episode 1 scene in which Teddy's dad tells his son about the Nazis using the skin of Jewish prisoners to create lampshades, a tale lifted straight out of the pages of history (more on that later). The story strikes a chord with the child, and he is subsequently horrified by a visual reminder of it when he's tormented by the lamp later on.

Given that Teddy and his family are also Jewish, the lamp scene in "Welcome to Derry" packs a powerful punch due to its real-world connotations. The sequence is a reminder of the Holocaust, and that's why it's more chilling than the show's other nightmarish moments.