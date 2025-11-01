It: Welcome To Derry Reintroduces A Terrifying Stephen King Location

This post contains spoilers for "It: Welcome to Derry."

After the debut episode did an incredible job of assuring that absolutely no one is safe in this so far Pennywise-free prequel series, "It: Welcome To Derry" (read our full review here) is now in full swing in its second episode. Besides bringing in a new batch of characters that are highly likely not to see the end of this season, this earlier chapter in Pennywise's (Bill Skarsgård) reign of terror also brings it with it brand new but legendary landmarks in Stephen King's back catalog, which in this case is the Juniper Hill Asylum that Lily (Clara Stack) has a harrowing history with.

Following the traumatic trip to the theatre in last week's episode and talk of children being devoured by giant flying babies in that shocking twist, Lily's biggest fear is being sent back to the asylum and suffering the same mistreatment she endured following the horrific death of her father. Juniper Hill isn't a nightmare destination for just Lily, though, given that it's mentioned in up to 13 King stories, including "The Tommyknockers," "Gerald's Game," and "11/22/63" (all of which have been adapted for film or television). More importantly, we know that Juniper Hill manages to keep its doors open for another 50 or so years, given that one of the greatest adversaries of the Losers Club gets thrown in and eventually breaks out of the establishment in "It" and "It: Chapter Two," with the help of a red balloon and a flick knife — Henry Bowers.