It: Welcome To Derry Episode 1's Shocking Ending Twist Explained By Creators

This episode contains spoilers for "Welcome to Derry" season 1, episode 1 "The Pilot."

The "It" movies may have seen Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) meet his end, but considering the cosmic entity has been around for centuries, there's plenty of room to explore the gaps in its reign of terror. HBO's "It: Welcome to Derry" turns back the clock 27 years before the events of "Chapter One" to 1962, where a new generation of children start to notice a bunch of horrifying things around town. /Film's Chris Evangelista called "Welcome to Derry" a surprisingly gruesome and scary prequel series that doesn't pull any punches in his review. If the first episode is anything to go off of, then series creators Andy and Barbara Muschietti aren't going to be letting its younger protagonists off the hook.

"The Pilot" wastes no time by dispatching young Matty Clemens (Miles Ekhardt) in the cold opening. It informs the rest of the episode by getting Phil Malkin (Jack Molloy Legault), Teddy Uris (Mikkal Karim-Fidler), Susie (Hunter Storm Baker), Lilly Bainbridge (Clara Stack) and Ronnie Grogan (Amanda Christie) together as a precursor to the Losers Club. The ending of episode one, however, sees most of the child cast biting the dust in a movie theater massacre orchestrated by Pennywise in the form of the same demonic baby that killed Matty.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Andy Muschietti talks about how he wanted the surprise attack to illustrate that no one is safe moving forward: