​​The It: Welcome To Derry Pitch Involved An Ambitious Trilogy Concept

"It: Welcome to Derry" is already an ambitious project, telling a new tale based on fragments from Stephen King's original novel. But it seems the long-term plan for the HBO series is even more ambitious. If the first season proves successful, audiences may be treated to further explorations of the town's history, specifically with two further seasons that go back in 27-year increments to chart the history of Pennywise's ascendence and his historical reign of terror.

Anyone who was worried about the scare-factor of an "It" prequel series that delved into the history of Derry, Maine, needn't have worried. "It: Welcome to Derry" is a surprisingly gruesome and scary show that manages to terrify while exploring the minutiae of the 1986 book on which it's based. Set in 1962, the HBO series uses the historical interludes from King's novel to create a show that expands the world from 2017's "It" and 2019's "It Chapter Two." That includes bringing a classic character from "The Shining" into the fold, and adapting the scariest part of the original "It." On top of all that, executive producers Barbara and Andy Muschietti (the latter of whom directed four episodes of the series) also wanted to delve deeper into wider King lore with their new show. That means probing the so-called "macroverse" and grappling with the ancient forces that affect not only Derry but the entire literary universe created by the horror legend himself.

Extracting all this history from King's original novel and spinning a whole new tale while simultaneously getting into the weeds of an incredibly complex shared universe might sound like an ambitious project — and it is. But when the Muschiettis were originally pitching the show, they had an even more ambitious goal in mind. Luckily, the HBO execs were immediately convinced.