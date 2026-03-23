Is It: Welcome To Derry Season 2 Happening? Producer Provides Update
The surprisingly scary "It: Welcome to Derry" shed light on the origin of Pennywise and the terror to which the titular town has been subjected for centuries. But one major mystery remained at the end of the first season: Why hadn't season 2 been green-lit? Well, according to Barbara and Andy Muschietti (who co-created the series alongside Jason Fuchs) we will, in fact, be getting a second season, but when that might be remains unclear.
Barbara Muschietti told Collider that "['Welcome to Derry' season 2] is going to be official," but it's a slow process. "We're all working towards it. We are working, the studio is working. It's just that we want to make it real, and we need the material." It's not the most helpful update, especially since the co-creator added some similarly cryptic details. "Sometimes the announcements come a little delayed because of deals and stuff," she continued. "I don't want to get too granular about it, but there's a general intention to make it happen."
So, it's going to be official and there's an intention to make it happen? It's hardly the good news fans were hoping for. Further comments from Andy Muschietti didn't do much to clear things up. "A lot of times, the announcements are the studio having to declare their confidence for the show," he said. "We don't need that because clearly we're good. So, when we do the green light, it's a real green light. It's not just like, 'Okay, well, we'll try to put this out so people watch the show.' People have watched the show. It's good."
Unfortunately, much like his sister's comments, Andy's update will likely come as somewhat of a disappointment to audiences who have been awaiting an official announcement for three months.
Welcome to Derry season 2 sounds exciting, but when is it coming out?
The "It: Welcome to Derry" creators have previously spoken of their plans for a trilogy of tales set to play out over three seasons. These seasons will go backwards in time in 27-year increments, tracking the emergence of Pennywise as he feasts on the terrified residents of Derry. With season 1 taking place during 1962, that means season 2 will be set in 1935 and revolve around a major event known as the Bradley Gang Massacre, wherein the town took up arms against a crew of bank robbers and slaughtered them in the street. In fact, season 1 of "Welcome to Derry" already revealed the fate of the Bradley gang when their car was exhumed from a lake.
Andy Muschietti told Collider that the show's version of this event, which was first mentioned in Stephen King's original 1986 "It" novel, will be something special. "The Bradley Gang is coming in hot," he promised, adding, "There are kids smoking, kids with no teeth. There's a lot of Depression era." Meanwhile Barbara Muschietti further hyped up the as-yet unconfirmed second season, promising "a lot more fantastic characters," "a lot of fun," and, for some reason, "hats." What's more, it seems the co-creators have taken inspiration from an unlikely source. "One of our favorite movies is 'Annie,'" added Barabara, "And we'd love to do a musical episode. Right now, HBO is gonna torch us."
If Welcome to Derry was a hit, where's its renewal?
There's been a question mark hanging over "It: Welcome to Derry" since its debut. According to HBO, the "It" prequel series had been one of the most successful projects of 2025, and even managed one of the three biggest debuts in HBO Max history. With such a successful launch, many were likely expecting an early renewal. And yet, fans were left hanging when the season 1 finale aired on December 14, 2025, with no news on season 2.
More positive news only deepened the mystery. Per Variety, "It: Welcome to Derry" episode 7 managed to pull in 5.8 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max in its first three days, marking a major high for the series' viewership and bringing its average up to 10.7 million viewers per episode. Meanwhile HBO was touting "Welcome to Derry" as ranking among its three biggest HBO Max series debuts, coming in just behind juggernauts like "The Last of Us" and "House of the Dragon." Why, then, are we still waiting for official confirmation of a second season?
We do know that, aside from being set in 1935 and revolving around the Bradley Gang Massacre, season 2 of "Welcome to Derry" will delve deeper into Bob and Ingrid Gray's past, further fleshing out the origin story the show set out to tell. It will also be interesting to see how things play out following the end of season 1. The "Welcome to Derry" finale was the show at its best and worst, featuring a gripping final battle while also undercutting the importance of previous episodes and packing the story with magical nonsense. Let's hope season 2 has less such nonsense. Better yet, let's hope official confirmation of season 2 arrives soon.