Is It: Welcome To Derry Season 2 Happening? Producer Provides Update

The surprisingly scary "It: Welcome to Derry" shed light on the origin of Pennywise and the terror to which the titular town has been subjected for centuries. But one major mystery remained at the end of the first season: Why hadn't season 2 been green-lit? Well, according to Barbara and Andy Muschietti (who co-created the series alongside Jason Fuchs) we will, in fact, be getting a second season, but when that might be remains unclear.

Barbara Muschietti told Collider that "['Welcome to Derry' season 2] is going to be official," but it's a slow process. "We're all working towards it. We are working, the studio is working. It's just that we want to make it real, and we need the material." It's not the most helpful update, especially since the co-creator added some similarly cryptic details. "Sometimes the announcements come a little delayed because of deals and stuff," she continued. "I don't want to get too granular about it, but there's a general intention to make it happen."

So, it's going to be official and there's an intention to make it happen? It's hardly the good news fans were hoping for. Further comments from Andy Muschietti didn't do much to clear things up. "A lot of times, the announcements are the studio having to declare their confidence for the show," he said. "We don't need that because clearly we're good. So, when we do the green light, it's a real green light. It's not just like, 'Okay, well, we'll try to put this out so people watch the show.' People have watched the show. It's good."

Unfortunately, much like his sister's comments, Andy's update will likely come as somewhat of a disappointment to audiences who have been awaiting an official announcement for three months.