It: Welcome To Derry Season 1 Revealed The Fate Of Some Of Season 2's Characters

This article contains spoilers for "It: Welcome to Derry."

"It: Welcome to Derry" tells a story in reverse, making it an intriguing offering from the outset. Season 1 was set in 1962, and season 2 will jump back another 27 years to 1935 to explore the Bradley Gang Massacre. Of course, we've already seen what happened to this group of bank robbers when their battered car was exhumed from the ground in season 1 episode 2.

One of the immediate issues when telling a story in reverse is the fact that everyone knows how things end. Making such a story compelling and retaining audience interest throughout becomes much harder than it already is, given the glut of media on offer today. But then creators Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs didn't set out to make things easy on themselves.

For one thing, the trio decided to take the brief interludes from Stephen King's "It" novel and turn them into fully fleshed-out storylines across a planned trilogy of seasons. It's ambitious stuff, but if season 1 proved anything, it's that the co-creators are up to the task (even if the "Welcome to Derry" finale reminded us of the show's best and worst aspects). That would be hard enough in and of itself, but the Muschiettis and Fuchs also decided to weave in elements of the wider King-verse, making this a show absolutely packed with Easter eggs, callbacks, and references that have to make sense within an expansive overall timeline. So, no, the co-creators weren't concerned with ease when they set out to make "Welcome to Derry," which means they're not only unbothered by the fact they've already revealed the fate of season 2's characters, they likely relish the opportunity to tackle that issue with the next run of episodes.