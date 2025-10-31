It: Welcome To Derry Episode 2 Reveals An Important Piece Of The Shining Lore

This article contains spoilers for "It: Welcome to Derry" season 1, episode 2, "The Thing in the Dark."

At the end of the day, it's no massive surprise that "The Shining" character Dick Hallorann (Chris Chalk) is in town for "It: Welcome to Derry." Stephen King's "It" novel reveals that he spent some time there in his youth and was (very briefly and in a small capacity) involved in some key plot elements that I won't discuss here to avoid potentially spoiling "Welcome to Derry" season 1's endgame.

However, "Welcome to Derry" season 1, episode 2 ("The Thing in the Dark") suggests that its version of Hallorann isn't quite the same guy as he is in the show's source material. For one, the book version of the character is an Army cook. Here, though, Hallorann has switched military branches and serves in the Air Force — and while he seems to be a lowly airman, he's no cook. Instead, he has some serious sway at his military base, where it turns out he's doing some "top secret spy stuff" he's unable to discuss with his buddies.

Now, here's where things get interesting. We know that Hallorann has the Shining, and lo and behold, the episode reveals that he's using it to help the military locate a mysterious buried object. This means that the military and, by proxy, the government are fully aware of the Shining ability, which both "The Shining" and "Doctor Sleep" have painted as a rare and little-known thing only the individuals who have it really know about. What's more, the powers that be have found a way to utilize it. This is a massive revelation that might send shockwaves across what we know of "The Shining" lore — or "It" director Andy Muschietti's take on it, anyway.