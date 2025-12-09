Why It: Welcome To Derry Changed One Of Pennywise's Biggest Murder Scenes

Spoilers follow.

Episode 7 of "It: Welcome to Derry" finally adapted the scariest part of Stephen King's 1986 novel. In the book, Will Hanlon recalls the burning down of the Black Spot bar, and now the HBO series has embellished that recollection and created a major set-piece in which Pennywise is seen picking off terrified victims amid the blaze. In the novel, however, the entity takes on the form of a bird to pluck burning victims from the ground, and it seems the series almost depicted something similar — only to cut it due to production pressures.

The surprisingly scary and gruesome "Welcome to Derry" has been an all out traumatic ride for the residents of the titular town, to the extent that the poor kids at the center of this story would more believably be rocking back and forth in the corner of a mental health facility after witnessing half of the stuff in this show. Instead, like the Loser's Club of the future, they remain determined to take down Pennywise and end It's reign of terror.

Thus far, however, they haven't been all that successful in their mission. Bill Skarsgård's hellish harlequin has run rampant in 1962 Derry, taking out everyone from a theater full of kids in the shocking twist ending of the pilot episode to adults who just happen to get in his way and demonstrate the appropriate levels of fear. With episode 7, the dancing clown was simply spoiled for choice in that regard, as the Black Spot fire provided him with a veritable buffet of terrified patrons on which to feast. But the show chose to depict Pennywise's exploitation of this already horrific event in a much different way than King in his original novel.