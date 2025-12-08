It: Welcome To Derry Episode 7 Leaves Us With Serious Questions About Dick Hallorann

This article contains spoilers for "It: Welcome to Derry" episode 7, "The Black Spot."

Dick Hallorann keeps seeing dead people, and it's officially becoming a problem. HBO's "It" prequel series is barreling towards an absolutely terrifying conclusion, one in which our favorite dancing, children-devouring clown Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) seems closer than ever before to being set free from his "cage" set within the not-so-cozy confines of Derry itself. That's what tends to happen when military men meddle with powers far beyond their capabilities, undoing decades of planning by the local Indigenous population led by Rose (Kimberly Guerrero). Although glimpsed in a previous episode during flashbacks to It's cosmic origin story, the actual plight of Derry's first inhabitants and their tussles with the Lovecraftian horror (whom they refer to as the Galloo) have remained squarely in the background of all the present-day events of the show ... until now.

As "Welcome to Derry" finally adapts the infamous Black Spot fire from the Stephen King novel, our favorite psychic Dick Hallorann (Chris Chalk) takes center stage alongside the ghostly appearance of Indigenous warrior Seski (Morningstar Angeline) — and a whole bunch of questions. While Derry's contingent of trigger-happy racists set fire to the Black Spot, Dick picks out Seski among his visions of the dead. As we saw previously, she was the one who led her tribe to recover the obsidian-like artifacts that accompanied the Galloo's landing in Derry and buried these "pillars" at strategic points to keep It contained.

There's just one pesky little issue: Why would she help Dick (and, by extension, the US Army) to discover the location of those pillars and risk letting It loose upon the world? Was "Seski" actually just another manifestation of Pennywise? Or is there something else going on? Here's our best guess.