It: Welcome To Derry's Biggest Problem Could Be Catastrophic For Pennywise

This article contains spoilers for the first six episodes of "It: Welcome to Derry."

How do you make the quintessential scary clown story less scary? The same way you make anything less scary: by bringing it out into the light. Horror thrives upon our collective fear of the unknown. It's the not knowing that makes something truly unsettling, and in that sense, the whole project of "It: Welcome to Derry" seems simultaneously fascinating and potentially disastrous to one of the most celebrated horror works of the last century.

You know what made "Skinamarink" the scariest movie of 2023? The fact that you never find out what the heck is going on. Sure, the film was dismissed by many as a dull montage of grainy nothing shots, but even those who couldn't sit through Kyle Edward Ball's experimental kinder trauma had to admit the film possessed an undeniably palpable sense of doom and despair. Much of that came from the fact that the movie refused to explain itself, both in terms of never explaining its overarching narrative and in terms of the literal look of the film, which featured oddly-framed shots that literally hid much of the action.

Take any scene from any movie that truly disturbed you, and there's almost certainly going to be an element of elision to it. The terrifying ghost woman scene in "Pulse," the harrowing "what's in the box?" climax of "Seven," or the way in which "True Detective" season 1 never confirms whether the Carcosa cult had a supernatural element or not: these indelible examples refuse to explain themselves, thereby ensuring you never forget. As such, a TV series exploring and explaining the minutiae of a horror franchise seems almost designed to sap that franchise of its power, and with "Welcome to Derry," there are already signs that this is exactly what's happening.