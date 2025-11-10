It: Welcome To Derry Repeats One Major Mistake From The Movies

Warning: Don't look into the Deadlights. This article contains spoilers for episode 3 of "It: Welcome to Derry."

Through three episodes of "It: Welcome to Derry," the HBO show has somehow taken one of the more uninspired ideas out there (hey, what if we made a prequel to the "It" movies?) and made it better than it has any right to be. Contrary to popular belief, it actually helps that the writing team didn't have the benefit of any singular Stephen King text to drawn from. Instead, by taking inspiration from several King novels and aspects of the original "It" book that weren't included in the Andy Muschietti blockbusters, the series enjoys almost endless possibilities for where to take this story next.

That display of creative freedom has been a tremendous boon in the early going, but fans may have started to notice a recurring element carried over from both "It" movies continues to drag this prequel back down to earth. For all the box office success of the big-screen adaptations, perhaps the most common criticism directed towards them had to do with their overreliance on dodgy visual effects work during some of the biggest scares. "Chapter Two" may have been the bigger offender in this regard, frequently concluding many horror-focused set pieces with unconvincing digital recreations of Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) in its many spooky forms.

"Welcome to Derry" has taken a page out of its predecessors' book, but to much less effective results. Both the premiere and second episode went back to this well several times over, leading to imagery like the mutant baby, the birthing monster, and that severed head in the pickle jar. But episode 3 might very well be the low point so far, repeating the one major mistake from the "It" movies.