Whatever Happened To The Original Losers Club From It?

The 1990 television adaptation of Stephen King's horror novel "IT" may be best known for Tim Curry's performance as Pennywise, who made an entire generation seriously terrified of clowns, but it would be nothing without the heart and soul of the Loser's Club. In the 1950s, a group of misfit kids growing up in Derry, Maine are brought together, partially because they don't belong anywhere else, but also because they happen to be targeted by the malevolent force that haunts their town, stealing and murdering its local children. Together, they have to face off against Pennywise to stop the killing once and for all. That's what they think, anyway. But despite defeating Pennywise as children, they're forced to return to Derry as adults and once again confront the terrors of their youth.

As a result of this, "IT" has an interesting casting dilemma of finding not only seven children who could take on these heavy roles, but seven actors to play their adult counterparts. For the most part, "IT" succeeded in this, bringing together a memorable cast of both kids and adults, some of whom went on to fame after appearing in the miniseries, while others have followed different career paths. But where is the cast of "IT' now? Let's find out.