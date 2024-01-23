Alyson Hannigan Took A Chance In Her Buffy Audition That Changed Willow's Character Forever

On paper, Willow in the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" pilot was fairly one-note. She was a straightforward nerdy, downtrodden character with a predictable arc of growing more confident through her friendship with Buffy. When actor Alyson Hannigan read through her lines for the first time, she actually found the character somewhat off-putting. "I was reading the lines, and it was just sort of depressing," she explained in an official 2017 Watcher's Guide for the show. "[Willow] was saying, 'Oh, boys don't like me, and this and that, and I can't really speak around guys.' I just didn't want to feel sorry for her. How are [viewers] going to like her if they're saying, 'Oh, look at her feeling sorry for herself?'"

It's a reasonable critique; as the Dawn haters of later "Buffy" seasons can attest, there's nothing more annoying than a seemingly whiny, self-pitying character, even if she technically doesn't do anything evil. Hannigan's solution to this potential problem was to take one of Willow's most depressing lines and turn it into something vaguely triumphant. There's a scene in the pilot where Willow's talking about her kindergarten relationship with Xavier, where they broke up because he stole her Barbie. When Buffy asks if she ever got the Barbie back, Willow says, "Most of it." As Hannigan explained: