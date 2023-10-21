Alyson Hannigan Solved Buffy's Spike And Angel Debate: She Should Have Dated Willow

Long before Team Bill and Team Eric on "True Blood" or Team Jacob and Team Edward in "Twilight," TV fans could really get impassioned over their choice of Team Angel (David Boreanaz) or Team Spike (James Marsters) on "Buffy: The Vampire Slayer." Everybody just wanted the best romance for Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar), who had to juggle all of the challenges of adolescence and young adulthood with being the chosen one to save Sunnydale from the Hellmouth. Fans can still get heated these days while defending their favorite love interest, which is how politician and romance author Stacey Abrams ended up discussing her Buffy beau picks on Twitter in 2020, and got quite a few people talking about their personal faves. The chatter included series showrunner Joss Whedon and actor Alyson Hannigan, and the latter offered up her own option: her character Willow should have dated Buffy!

While 1990s TV executives were fine with Willow being a queer character, it's not likely that they would have been okay with their lead hero being queer, so Hannigan's suggestion is great, but would have been super unlikely back when the series aired. It's a shame that one of TV's greatest love triangles didn't get to be a love quadrilateral, but I'm sure it's happened in fanfiction somewhere.