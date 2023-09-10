The Secret Weapon Behind Spike's Success On Buffy The Vampire Slayer

From the minute he came crashing into Sunnydale, it was clear that Spike was a force to be reckoned with. A countless number of demons appear in the seven seasons of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," but only a few make a lasting impression. Spike does more than that — he steals the whole show. A lot of the British bad boy's charm can be credited to his whip-smart dialogue, his poetic backstory, and a five-star performance from a shockingly American James Marsters. But one unsung hero gave Spike a first impression so good that he became an instant fan favorite — and he risked his career to do it.

In its first season, "Buffy" established a consistent formula. A new demon pops up every week, but one formidable foe — the Master — acts as the final boss, a looming threat for the whole season that is finally defeated in the finale. Season 2 breaks this pattern immediately when Spike rolls into town. Rather than being defeated in a single episode, Spike crashes parent-teacher conference night in "School Hard" and promises to be a thorn in Buffy's side. He seems like he might be the Big Bad of the season — but the show subverts expectations.

"He was set up to be a disposable villain," Marsters said of his character in an interview with A.V. Club. "He was set up to be the ultimate Big Bad, the ultimate cool guy, just so that when Angel killed him, he could be the Big Bad and break Buffy's heart, basically. That was the whole point. When Angel goes bad, he goes bad in a big way. Then they decided to include me into the series."

So what exactly made Spike so special that they decided to change the entire format of the series to fit him into it?