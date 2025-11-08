It: Welcome To Derry Was Designed To Answer Three Major Questions Stephen King's Novel Didn't

It's sort of impressive that Jason Fuchs, Andy, and Barbara Muschietti managed to successfully pitch a high-profile HBO series that delves into the minutiae of the Stephen King universe. But that's exactly what they've done with "It: Welcome to Derry," which promises to be crucial viewing for King fans. As the series goes on, we'll learn more about the history of the titular town as well as the evil entity that animates Bill Skarsgård's Pennywise. To accomplish that, the show will answer three major questions left hanging at the end of King's 1986 novel.

2017's "It" and 2019's "It: Chapter Two," which were both directed by Andy Muschietti, successfully adapted the original book, but the new series is using that book merely as inspiration. Specifically, "Welcome to Derry" takes various interludes from the novel, which describe moments from Derry's past, and essentially elaborates on them, building a whole new story on that foundation. This new tale takes place in 1962 and features many of the antecedents of the Losers' Club from the two movies, alongside several new characters who find themselves faced with the emergence of It, who wreaks his usual havoc. While "Welcome to Derry" is a surprisingly scary and gruesome show in that regard, it's also actually a lot more than just a prequel series.

Speaking to IndieWire the Andy and his older sister, Barbara, described how their idea for the series stemmed from their desire to explore the "enigmas" left by both the novel and their two movie adaptations. As Andy explained, there were three main questions that he and his sister were trying to answer: "What is It? What does It want? And why is It in this plane of existence?"