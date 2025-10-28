A Terrifying 2025 Stephen King TV Series Is Dominating HBO Max's Top Charts

You'll float, too — all the way to the top of the streaming charts, apparently. As the weather gets cooler and Spooky Season is in full swing, you have to hand it to HBO and series developers Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs. They knew exactly when to unleash their newest Stephen King adaptation, "It: Welcome to Derry." Just in time for Halloween, the prequel story to the two "It" blockbuster movies has finally made its way to the HBO Max streaming service following rave reviews (including by /Film's own Chris Evangelista) and no end of hype amongst horror fans. That interest is clearly translating to ratings, which bodes incredibly well for the rest of the season to come in the weeks ahead.

We can already consider "It: Welcome to Derry" a bona fide streaming hit, based on the early returns. Third-party analytics site FlixPatrol has crunched the numbers, and, well, let's just say that the studio suits over at Warner Bros. Discovery are likely cracking open a celebratory bottle of champagne or two. Even over six years after the release of "It: Chapter Two," audiences obviously can't get enough of that killer clown Pennywise ... even if he's yet to appear in the flesh. Following the season premiere, FlixPatrol reports that "Welcome to Derry" has become an instant success, ranking at the top 1 or 2 of every major market worldwide in terms of views as of publication.

That certainly checks out, considering HBO poured a not-insignificant amount of resources into the marketing for this series. The show has already displayed a taste for brutal violence and shocking twists. From what we can tell, there should be plenty more where that came from.