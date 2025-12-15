Why The It: Welcome To Derry Finale Is The Show At Its Best – And Its Worst

Grab your red balloons and get ready to float, because this article contains major spoilers for the season finale of "It: Welcome to Derry."

Who could've predicted that one of the more fascinating shows of 2025 would end up being a prequel to the "It" movies released more than six years after the fact? Despite the films seemingly putting a bow on author Stephen King's most well-known story, the HBO series has proven that there's plenty of interest to go around when it comes to the killer clown pulled out of our collective nightmares. Never mind that star Bill Skarsgård didn't even appear in the flesh until late in the season as Pennywise — his absence only made things more tense as we waited for things to ramp up as we headed towards the finale.

And what a finale it was, throwing a little bit of everything at viewers. We laughed, we cried, and we gasped in terror, but we also couldn't help but roll our eyes at certain moments, too. Sure, there's always been something inherently silly about treating a child-devouring clown from outer space with as much seriousness as the "It" franchise tends to do. And, granted, both of director Andy Muschietti's "It" movies experienced similar ups and downs (particularly that mess of a second movie). Still, this last episode of "Welcome to Derry" contained both the show's highest highs and some of its lowest lows, making it feel like a fitting encapsulation of this roller coaster of a season.

When the finale hits, it hits hard. But, as with any big swing for the fences, there's bound to be a few misses. Ultimately, this journey came to an end with a finale that was "Welcome to Derry" at its best ... and its worst.