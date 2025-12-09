IT: Welcome To Derry's Big Death Made A High-Level Crew Member Sob

This article contains spoilers for "It: Welcome to Derry."

"It: Welcome to Derry" has been full of painful, tragic moments, and not all of them have been the result of the titular entity's machinations. The death of Arian S. Cartaya's Rich Santos in episode 7, for example, was one of the most heart-rending developments in the show yet, and even left an Assistant Director in tears during shooting.

If there's one thing the surprisingly scary and gruesome "It: Welcome to Derry" has made clear from the outset, it's that the kids simply aren't safe. You may think that goes without saying for an "It" prequel series, but this show has absolutely eviscerated several young Derry residents in unexpected ways. The most notable example came with the shocking twist ending of the pilot episode, in which Phil Malkin (Jack Molloy Legault), Teddy Uris (Mikkal Karim-Fidler), and Susie (Hunter Storm Baker) are torn apart by a nightmarish baby monster in a movie theater.

Now, however, with its seventh episode, the show has hit us with what might be an even more impactful child death. Viewers have been waiting for "Welcome to Derry" to finally adapt the scariest part of the original Stephen King Book, and now it's happened with the big Black Spot fire set-piece, during which Rich perishes to protect Matilda Lawler's Marge Truman. In retrospect, we probably should have seen such a thing coming, as Rich and Marge's burgeoning love was one of the few bright spots in a show that has otherwise proved relentlessly gloomy and downbeat. Still, Rich's sacrifice was a gut-punch for viewers, and it seems even those who knew it was coming still struggled to compose themselves on-set.