It: Welcome To Derry's Opening Credits Are Loaded With Stephen King Easter Eggs

"It: Welcome to Derry" is here in all its gory glory, and the second episode has revealed the prequel show's opening credits for the first time. These credits are pretty memorable (although I have to confess I have a fear they were created with the help of AI; I've reached out to a representative to confirm but so far have received no reply), resembling a series of ghoulish postcards advertising the cursed town of Derry, Maine. While the ominously cheerful song "A Smile and a Ribbon" plays, sung by 1950s sister act Patience & Prudence, the "Welcome to Derry" credits confirm what we already know: things ain't right in Derry.

The credits are also loaded with fun little Easter egg callbacks to Stephen King's original novel. King's book is filled with a series of interludes, where librarian and amateur historian Mike Hanlon recounts the long, sordid history of Derry and reveals that the malevolent killer clown Pennywise has been around for centuries in one form or another.

"It: Welcome to Derry" is drawing on several of these interludes for its story, so it makes sense that references to them would pop up in the opening credits. We see the Paul Bunyan statue that attacked Ritchie in "It: Chapter Two" (this also happens in the book), and there's a moment involving the spooky old house on Neibolt Street, a place where Pennywise hangs out when he's not out and about eating children. But that's just the beginning.