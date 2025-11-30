It: Welcome To Derry - How The Military Discovered Hallorann's Powers, Explained

Warning: spoilers for "It: Welcome to Derry follow.

"It: Welcome to Derry" hasn't yet revealed how the military discovered Dick Hallorann's psychic abilities. According to actor Chris Chalk, while the origin of his character's unofficial conscription goes unaddressed in the show, there were discussions about how Hallorann got caught up in the Derry saga, and the prevailing theory is that it all began with a harmless game of cards.

"Stranger Things" might be back for its fifth and final season, but there's room for two horror series that involve a small town beset by supernatural occurrences that have attracted the attention of the U.S. military. "Welcome to Derry" continues to delve into the history of the titular entity and town, playing out exactly 27 years before "It Chapter One" (2017) and 54 years before "It: Chapter Two" (2019). It emerges every 27 years to terrorize Derry, and the HBO series follows It's 1962 ascent.

Beyond another excuse to showcase Pennywise's uniquely personal brand of cruelty, the show is ultimately interested in delving into the "why" of it all. "Welcome to Derry" aims to answer three main questions across what the creators hope will be a trilogy of seasons, all of which have to do with unpacking the history of It's arrival on Earth and what it wants from the citizens of the New England town serving as its hunting ground.

This journey has involved Hallorann, the psychic mentor to Danny Torrance in "The Shining," who spent several of his younger years in Derry working for the U.S. Army. In the show, the Army uses Hallorann to track down a "weapon" buried beneath the town that could end the Cold War. But we've yet to see just how Chalk's character wound up working for the military in the first place.