What's In Dick Hallorann's Box In It: Welcome To Derry?

Mike Flanagan's 2019 film adaptation of the "Shining" sequel book "Doctor Sleep" put some Stephen King back in Stanley Kubrick's "Shining" adaptation by acting as a sequel to both King's "The Shining" novel and Kubrick's 1980 movie, which King famously has disdain for. This time, an adult Dan Torrance (Ewan McGregor) is forced to step in a mentor role when he finds out about young, powerful Shiner Abra Stone (Kyliegh Curran). In this capacity, Dan has to face off against the emerging threat of Rose the Hat (Rebecca Ferguson) and her band of Shiner-eating energy vampires ... and, ultimately, face his demons by returning to the Overlook Hotel.

One of the key concepts of this movie is the psychic lockbox, which the spirit of Hallorann (Carl Lumbly) teaches young Dan (Roger Dale Floyd) to use as a method to put away the many hostile ghosts that torment people who have the Shining. It's interesting that "It: Welcome to Derry" is now exploring this theme further by revealing that Hallorann already had a box of his own at a very young age.

These lockboxes become a key weapon against the antagonist in "Doctor Sleep," in which Dan defeats Rose at the Overlook by unboxing every malevolent entity he has tucked away to attack her. Could the reveal of Hallorann's box technique suggest that we'll see a similar confrontation between him and Pennywise on "It: Welcome to Derry?" A direct battle like that seems unlikely, because we already know that both characters will survive the events of the show ... but still, fans can likely expect the series to explore the box in the episodes to come.

