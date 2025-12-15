It: Welcome To Derry Just Sneakily Set Up Season 2 (And Possibly More)

Beep beep, this article contains major spoilers for the "It: Welcome to Derry" season 1 finale.

All's well that ends well, right? Our new Losers Club in "It: Welcome to Derry" has successfully vanquished their enemy and condemned him to another 27 years in hibernation. The biggest (human) villain in the story, General Shaw (James Remar), finally got what was coming to him, putting an ignominious end to what has to go down as one of the U.S. military's most foolhardy missions in history — which, it should go without saying, is a very long list. And on top of it all, the pieces have been carefully put into place elsewhere in Derry, setting up the chessboard for what's inevitably to come in the future as the events of both "It" movies loom large on the not-so-distant horizon. Wrap it up, job well done, and good night.

Or not. While the 1960s-set storyline comes to a satisfying ending, that doesn't necessarily appear to be the end of the line for "Welcome to Derry." In a scene that explains why Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård) has such a fixation on Will Hanlon (Blake Cameron James), we discover that the killer clown perceives time nonlinearly. He acts confused as to the circumstances of his birth and his death (which he's well aware of), which has a deeply unsettling effect on both Marge (Matilda Lawler) and Lily (Clara Stack). In the final moments of the episode, the two friends speculate about whether Pennywise has the ability to travel back further in time and attempt to kill those who might pose a risk to him in the future — their parents, perhaps, or others they can't even imagine.

With this moment, "Welcome to Derry" implicitly teases how it could continue in season 2 and beyond.