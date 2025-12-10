The Time-Bending Reason Pennywise Is Obsessed With Will Hanlon In IT: Welcome To Derry

This article contains spoilers for "It: Welcome to Derry."

"It: Welcome to Derry" expands upon the lore of Andy Muschietti's "It" universe, going back in time to show us how past residents of the titular Maine town handled It's ascendence. One of the main ties between the show and Muschietti's movies — 2017's "It" and 2019's "It: Chapter Two" — is Blake Cameron James' Will Hanlon, who later becomes the father of Mike Hanlon, played by Chosen Jacobs in the first movie and Isaiah Mustafa in "Chapter Two." Pennywise has it out for Will, and it's because It experiences time non-linearly and knows what his son will do in the future.

Pennywise has become the quintessential scary clown, but this unhinged harlequin is not the true representation of the entity lurking behind those glowing eyes. That horrific being is actually an ancient evil that crash-landed on Earth around 1 million BCE. In Stephen King's original 1986 novel "It," we learn that the entity's true form is the Deadlights, which represent as close an approximation of the real evil force as the human mind can comprehend. Still, anybody who gazes upon these otherworldly rays immediately goes insane, as we saw in episode 7 of "It: Welcome to Derry" and the movies to which the show acts as a prequel.

But the Deadlights are not a representation of anything physical, rather a glimpse into a realm human beings simply can't comprehend, wherein the true entity known as It resides. In this basic form, It experiences time in a completely different way than those in the physical realm, which is to say that it can see time as one continuum rather than as a linear progression of events. This is why Will becomes a fixation for Pennywise in "Welcome to Derry."