The End Of Oak Street Was Made For One Very Specific Kind Of Audience

This article contains spoilers for "The End of Oak Street."

So what's the deal with 1980s nostalgia in films and TV, and will it ever die down? The answer to that is complicated. Nostalgia will always exist in the arts; the music, movies, and TV that inspired your favorite artists are generally what they loved when they were young. Most movies, especially genre films, involve the filmmakers reacting to and being inspired by the culture of their youth. Yet it's true that '80s nostalgia has especially lingered. Netflix's "Stranger Things" only just ended, and this summer featured, of all things, a big-budget "Masters of the Universe" movie. The rise of geek culture during the '00s and '10s certainly helped contribute to this longevity. 1980s media is near-synonymous with fandom, and now that fandom has become socially acceptable to hold onto well into adulthood, there's no need for these adults to move on.

This month's "The End of Oak Street" would appear to be yet another example of '80s nostalgia, as the movie is an unabashed love letter to the '80s output of Steven Spielberg and his Amblin Entertainment company. Yet although writer/director David Robert Mitchell has gone on record admitting as much, the film itself is far more pointed in its subtext than merely a celebration of movies that Mitchell, his fellow Gen-Xers, and Elder Millennials like myself loved growing up. Instead, especially for that specific audience, "Oak Street" is a surprisingly mature movie. It's suffused with melancholy for the end of an era, as its title suggests. Through this lens, "Oak Street" is as much a farewell as it is a revisitation of the blockbusters of yesteryear, and its acknowledgment of the passage of time is what will help make it resonant for years to come.