A 1984 Horror Comedy Is Blowing Up On Max - And It's Perfect For The Holidays

The 1980s were a strange time for American cinema. The bleakness of 1970s cinema was falling out of vogue, and several members of the "film school generation" of filmmakers — the ones that broke out in the '70s — began turning to more complex, effects-based pictures that received giant studio budgets. Fantasy and sci-fi were big business in the '80s (largely thanks to the success of "Star Wars" in 1977), and the decade's most popular movies tended to be kid-friendly adventure films. The fantasy films of the 1980s left a deep mark on the Gen-X kids that saw them and, to this day, lists of the Best Films of the '80s tend to boast genre films like "Back to the Future," "Raiders of the Lost Ark," "The Terminator," "Die Hard," "The Thing," et al.

Coming hand-in-hand with the rising tide of commercial fantasy, however, was a powerful, punk-rock, anti-conservative streak. The U.S. was leaning very much to the Right thanks to Ronald Reagan, and a lot of the films of the 1980s looked back to the post-WWII Baby Boom of the 1950s as an idealized era. Some films vaunted the 1950s as a simpler, happier time (if you were a white, straight male), while others sought to rent the 1950s asunder, using movie violence to blow up an idyllic America.

Joe Dante's "Gremlins" handily rests directly in between those two trends. On the one hand, it's an impressive, effects-based picture about hundreds of slimy monsters that unleash death and havoc on their victims. On the other, it's a beatific Christmas movie, set in the Middle American town of Kingston Falls (so named to sound like Bedford Falls from "It's a Wonderful Life") where a simple and kind suburban Christmas is interrupted by the invasion of cackling, amused, monstrous agents of chaos. It's certainly telling that the most visible gremlin in the film sports a punk rock mohawk. "Gremlins" is Dante's impish vandalization of a Normal Rockwell painting.