10 Years Ago Today: A Neo-Western With A 97% Score Made Taylor Sheridan A Star

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Taylor Sheridan has become a true Hollywood titan. As the creator of "Yellowstone" and all of the shows within that universe, not to mention other hits like "Landman," few writers are as valued as he is. But Sheridan's true breakout was a neo-Western movie that came out exactly 10 years ago today. That film was "Hell or High Water."

Boasting a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, "Hell or High Water" is one of the best neo-Western movies ever made. It takes the classic Western genre tropes and puts them in the modern day, making for something that feels fresh yet familiar all at once. Sheridan combined those elements and wrapped them all up in a heist film, making for something truly special. It became a defining moment in what has proved to be a monumental career.

The movie centers on two brothers who plan a series of heists against the bank chain that's about to foreclose on their family ranch. A pair of Texas Rangers, including one who's only weeks away from retirement, are hot on their tails. As the siblings plot their final robbery, they must also prepare for one last showdown showdown with these lawmen. The stacked cast includes Chris Pine ("Star Trek"), Ben Foster ("3:10 to Yuma"), and Jeff Bridges ("Iron Man").

Sidney Kimmel Entertainment first bought the script in 2012, then titled "Comancheria." At the time, Deadline credited the deal to "Ex-'Sons of Anarchy' actor Taylor Sheridan. Indeed, Sheridan had left FX's "Sons of Anarchy" and hadn't yet made a name for himself as a writer. That was all about to change.