Why Yellowstone Creator Taylor Sheridan Left Sons Of Anarchy

Years before Taylor Sheridan cast himself as Travis Wheatley on "Yellowstone," he was often seen butting heads with Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) and his beloved but regularly law-breaking biker gang in "Sons of Anarchy." Kurt Sutter's series, which mixed "Hamlet" with hogs, cast Sheridan as strait-laced Deputy Chief David Hale, a regular thorn in the side of Teller and his crew. For a while, at least.

Staring down the Sons for 21 episodes, Hale was abruptly killed off in the third episode of season 3 (one of the best seasons of "Sons of Anarchy") during a drive-by at a funeral. Like so many deaths on the show, his offing was visceral, assuring audiences that he was well and truly done. According to Sheridan, the exit was his choice, and it all came down to a matter of numbers, both on call sheets and contracts.

While promoting his "Yellowstone" prequel series, "1883," in 2021, Sheridan clarified his "Sons of Anarchy" departure with Deadline and his career choice, which played a massive part in transforming him into the film and television-churning dynamo he is today. "At that time, they were offering me what I thought was a very unfair wage. It was less than virtually every other person on the show and not enough for me to quit my second job," he explained.

From there, Sheridan received some key advice that would change his career trajectory and have Hollywood snatching up anything with his name on it in the years that followed.