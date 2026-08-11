How To Watch Olivia Wilde's The Invite At Home
Anyone in the mood for some jamón? If so, we have some good news for those hoping to channel their inner Greek and watch a movie all about the idea of Zeus' Law. Yes, technically director/star Olivia Wilde's dramedy "The Invite" beat Christopher Nolan at his own game in "The Odyssey" with her latest feature, which is all about hospitality itself. But what unfolds in this particular A24 film takes on a slightly different tone than what bedeviled Odysseus throughout his decades-long jaunt away from home.
Instead of an epic voyage on the high seas, what Wilde and co-writers Rashida Jones and Will McCormack cook up here is an impeccably-staged, tightly-constrained, and thoroughly entertaining story about marriage and all the social pressures therein. Starring Wilde and Seth Rogen as main married leads Angela and Joe, the story kicks off with the unhappy couple frantically preparing for a dinner date with their much cooler, more hip, and very friendly neighbors Piña (Penélope Cruz) and Hawk (Edward Norton). What unfolds from there is, as /Film's Bill Bria described in his review out of Sundance earlier this year, "a dizzyingly hilarious and surprisingly emotional series of social foibles and surprise confessions."
While this adult-minded picture is an absolute blast to watch on the big screen and easily ranks as one of the best theatrical experiences of the year, "The Invite" is heading home, even as it continues to play in theaters. Indeed, Wilde's latest directorial effort is now available to purchase or rent on digital release, and trust us: You won't want to miss this one.
The Invite is now available on digital
If you somehow haven't gotten around to catching one of the movies that /Film considers one of the very best of 2026 so far, now's your chance. As great a success story as it is when blockbusters like "The Odyssey" or "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" tear it up at the box office, what's even more impressive is when much lower-budget flicks are able to break out and become modest hits as well — especially ones that deal with topics of sex, marriage, and other mature issues of our day. And for those who may not have gravitated towards the likes of the recent flop "One Night Only," well, let's just say that "The Invite" may restore some hope that the adult comedy isn't dead yet.
A24 has announced that "The Invite" can now be watched digitally at home as of August 11, 2026, on platforms including Prime Video, Fandango At Home, Apple TV, and more. Currently, renting a digital copy of the film will cost you $19.99, while a purchase runs up a tab of $24.99 in the United States. But, for those willing to wait a little while longer, there's some good news for you, too. While the studio has yet to release an official date for the DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K HD release, A24 has teased that this is "coming soon," with details to follow. What's more, the 2023 deal between A24 and Warner Bros. Discovery means that subscribers can expect "The Invite" to come to HBO Max streaming eventually.
For now, however, "The Invite" is living up to its title and beckoning you to catch all of the chaos for yourself — without even needing to leave your home.