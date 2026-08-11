How To Watch Olivia Wilde's The Invite At Home

Anyone in the mood for some jamón? If so, we have some good news for those hoping to channel their inner Greek and watch a movie all about the idea of Zeus' Law. Yes, technically director/star Olivia Wilde's dramedy "The Invite" beat Christopher Nolan at his own game in "The Odyssey" with her latest feature, which is all about hospitality itself. But what unfolds in this particular A24 film takes on a slightly different tone than what bedeviled Odysseus throughout his decades-long jaunt away from home.

Instead of an epic voyage on the high seas, what Wilde and co-writers Rashida Jones and Will McCormack cook up here is an impeccably-staged, tightly-constrained, and thoroughly entertaining story about marriage and all the social pressures therein. Starring Wilde and Seth Rogen as main married leads Angela and Joe, the story kicks off with the unhappy couple frantically preparing for a dinner date with their much cooler, more hip, and very friendly neighbors Piña (Penélope Cruz) and Hawk (Edward Norton). What unfolds from there is, as /Film's Bill Bria described in his review out of Sundance earlier this year, "a dizzyingly hilarious and surprisingly emotional series of social foibles and surprise confessions."

While this adult-minded picture is an absolute blast to watch on the big screen and easily ranks as one of the best theatrical experiences of the year, "The Invite" is heading home, even as it continues to play in theaters. Indeed, Wilde's latest directorial effort is now available to purchase or rent on digital release, and trust us: You won't want to miss this one.