The Odyssey: Zeus' Law Explained

Don't bother following any laws set by gods or men if you haven't watched Christopher Nolan's adaptation of "The Odyssey." Massive spoilers ahead!

Throughout Christopher Nolan's adaptation of "The Odyssey" (which Chris Evangelista reviewed for /Film), characters like Penelope (Anne Hathaway), her son Telemachus (Tom Holland), and her long-lost husband and our hero Odysseus (Matt Damon) frequently invoke something only known to as "Zeus' Law." So, what does that mean? Well, the gist is "don't be a jerk," but I'll get a little more specific: Zeus' law stipulates that you must treat others as you yourself would wish to be treated. Basically, it's what you might know as the "golden rule."

There's a little more to it than that, though. As we see late in Nolan's take on the legendary epic Greek poem attributed to Homer, when Penelope kindly welcomes a stray beggar into her house who just so happens to be Odysseus in disguise, she makes it clear that, in accordance with Zeus' law, she must treat him with kindness and respect. All of this ties to xenia, a Greek concept of unfettered hospitality.

Zeus is, of course, king of the gods — and even though we don't see him in Nolan's much more human-focused approach to "The Odyssey" (which cuts out pretty much all supernatural interference aside from the interludes where Zendaya's goddess Athena appears to Odysseus in times of need), his name looms large. In fact, breaking Zeus' law is believed to potentially bring about the end of society or civilization, in that a world without kindness and consideration could quite easily cause said world to fall. So, what does Nolan have to say about Zeus' law?