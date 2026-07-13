The Odyssey Star Matt Damon Explains What Christopher Nolan's New Movie Is Really About [Exclusive]

Homer's "The Odyssey" is one of the most famous tales of all time. It's an archetypical story that's been told and retold countless times through the centuries in near infinite variations, including by way of a "SpongeBob SquarePants" movie. This is why the announcement that Christopher Nolan was planning to direct a clear-cut, traditional film adaptation of Homer's epic came as such a surprise.

For Nolan, it seems adapting "The Odyssey" was about scratching an itch he hadn't been able to tackle in his career until now: making a Ray Harryhausen-like adventure movie via IMAX cameras. So far, the marketing has been somewhat vague about the more fantastical elements of the film, including its godly characters and monsters. Still, it feels that Nolan is at least capturing the essentials, including the core message of Homer's story.

But what's "The Odyssey" even about, when you get down to brass tacks? Well, according to star Matt Damon, that's up to the viewer.

"I think people, depending on the experience, the personal experience you bring into the theater, things are going to hit you in different ways, because it's so many stories in one," Damon told /Film's own Jeremy Mathai during the film's press day. "Maybe it's a love story for people, or a story about war. One of the people working on the film was a veteran, and he thought it was, he said this is all about PTSD. And I think it really depends on what you carry into it, and that's the beauty of Homer."

Indeed, "The Odyssey" is a proper epic that encapsulates many ideas and themes. That's also why it lends itself so well to multiple adaptations.