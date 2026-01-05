As I write this, the world is gearing up for Oscar winner Christopher Nolan's take on Homer's epic "The Odyssey," set to release in 2026. There's actually another great adaptation of "The Odyssey" out there for you to watch, and it's called "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" With that said, it's important to note that this film's directors, Joel and Ethan Coen, claimed that they never bothered to read Homer's longform poem before they crafted this story.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2000 — the year that "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" hit theaters — the Coen brothers admitted that star Tim Blake Nelson, who leads the film alongside John Turturro and George Clooney, is likely the only person who ever read the book before filming. After joking about whether or not Nelson, who was a classics major at Brown University, "read it in Greek," Joel confirmed he read it. "Between the cast and us, Tim Nelson is the only one who's actually read the Odyssey," Ethan went on to clarify.

Not only that but the brothers saw fit to joke about being pretty unfamiliar with monsters from "The Odyssey" like Scylla and Charybdis — to the point where it's hard to tell how those dangers from the poem even found their way into the movie. "It's very, you, usually know selectively based on 'The Odyssey,'" Joel quipped.

In the same article, Joel admits that the brothers didn't really do any research on the movie's time and setting either — it's set in the South in 1937, and as Joel put it, "We weren't going out and doing research and trying to apply it to a story, it's all much more haphazard." But you know what? That doesn't actually matter. "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" is just that good.