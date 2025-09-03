The Coen Brothers' Crime Adaptation Of The Odyssey Came Out Years Before The Christopher Nolan Version

One of the great things about the classics is that they're still relatable centuries after they were first written, though sometimes it takes a little updating for contemporary audiences to buy in initially. In fact, sometimes it's best to hide the fact that something is based on a classic piece of literature or mythology at all. Seriously, there are quite a few great movies secretly inspired by Greek mythology, and one of the greatest of them all is a Coen Brothers' crime movie set in 1930s Mississippi.

"O Brother, Where Art Thou?" is fascinating because the Coens were originally inspired to try and write their own version of "The Wizard of Oz" by way of "Sullivan's Travels," and they ended up stumbling into a story that bore a fair resemblance to Homer's "Odyssey." Instead of backtracking, they leaned into it, and once you realize the connections between the ancient Greek work and the 2000 crime comedy, they're impossible to ignore. "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" is a brilliant comedy with one of the best soundtracks in cinema history, and it's also a much easier way to get high school students to care about "The Odyssey" than making them watch the 1997 miniseries starring Armand Assante as Odysseus. Trust me on this one.

While "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" takes place hundreds of years after Homer's hero allegedly lived, the story is pretty darn similar, and there are some truly hilarious twists on familiar characters.