The Coen Brothers Got Experimental To Create The Look Of O Brother, Where Art Thou?

We often hear filmmakers lamenting the declining use of celluloid to make movies. People like Quentin Tarantino are strong advocates for not just shooting on film but projecting movies on film as well. Whether you are fervently pro-film or pro-digital (or neutral on the topic), there is an undeniable difference in the feel of the image between the two formats, be it resolution, grain structure, and how they capture color and light. Each have their benefits and deficiencies. Personally, I am celluloid guy, not just because of the quality of the image, but I feel the format's inherent limitations require the filmmakers to take a little more care when composing shots. Obviously, there are plenty of tremendously beautiful digitally shot movies and horribly shot movies on film, but when the two are done right, the Pepsi challenge between them always results in me picking film, for both shooting and projecting.

While these filmmakers are so intent on holding onto the analog format, there is one aspect of the analog moviemaking process that rarely is ever brought up. I'm talking about color timing, the manipulation of color in a shot. Almost nobody out there is an advocate for old school color timing. The days of adjusting red, blue, and green lights through a printing process are long behind us. Post-production now is almost entirely a digital workflow at this point. We edit on computers, construct visual effects on computers, create titles on computers, sound mix on computers, and sometimes even make entire movies on computers. Obviously, this means color timing has become a digital process as well. This massive change in how we manipulate the color of an image started happening at the turn of the 21st century, and directing duo Joel & Ethan Coen, along with cinematographer extraordinaire Roger Deakins, were at the forefront with their period buddy comedy "O Brother, Where Art Thou?"