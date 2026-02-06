This SpongeBob Movie Is A Must-Watch Before Christopher Nolan's Odyssey (Seriously)

After endless rumors about whether Christopher Nolan was directing a vampire movie or a "Blue Thunder" remake, we now know that his 13th film is an adaptation of "The Odyssey." Homer's epic poem is, of course, an archetypical myth that has influenced countless artists throughout the centuries, including even the Coen Brothers. Granted, Nolan's own reinterpretation isn't changing the character's names or bringing the story to the U.S., and it's unlikely to feature Tim Blake Nelson and John Turturro singing a banger song, either. Instead, we're getting a grand blockbuster full of spectacle worthy of the best IMAX screens, with lots of practical effects and big battles.

This is to say, Nolan's film adaptation of "The Odyssey" may come closer to capturing the sheer scale and scope of Homer's original work than any one before it. And yet, it's also far from the only way to experience this story. Homer's tale remains relatable millennia after its inception, and it's all too recognizable even when you hide and tweak most of the surface details. You could, for example, change Odysseus from a Greek king and war hero into, say, a sponge who lives in a pineapple under the sea.

That's right. Amongst the many films influenced by Homer's "The Odyssey," one of the unlikeliest ones is "The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie." The film was initially meant to serve as an ending to the cartoon of the same name created by Stephen Hillenburg, which became a cultural phenomenon after premiering in 1999. It follows SpongeBob (Tom Kenny) and Patrick (Bill Fagerbakke) as they embark on an epic adventure full of sea monsters, a cyclops, mermaids, angry gods, and a David Hasselhoff.

It may not seem like it at first glance, but "The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie" is a must-watch before Nolan's "The Odyssey." Really.