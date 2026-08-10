Spider-Man's 5 Best Animated Marvel Team-Ups, Ranked

"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" is here, and it's the best argument for the continued existence of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in quite a while. The "Brand New Day" supporting cast is filled with characters from outside Spider-Man's own web, from Bruce Banner/The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) to Frank Castle/the Punisher (Jon Bernthal) to Sadie Sink's mystery character. (We'll leave her identity undisclosed here, but rest assured it's a significant name.)

Yet somehow, all the cameos of "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" hang together, servicing this movie instead of only serving as brand management. I'd argue it's the best showcase for how a comic book style-shared universe can unlock movie storytelling potential since 2012's "The Avengers." It's worth remembering that while superhero crossovers onscreen are old hat now, for us older Marvel fans who came of age either before or during the MCU's rise, seeing Spider-Man share the screen with the Avengers was a pipe dream. To see superheroes interact with each other outside of the comics, we had to turn to cartoons.

Most "Spider-Man" cartoons, from the 1990s series commonly called "Spider-Man: The Animated Series" to the 2012 "Ultimate Spider-Man" (produced in the shadow of the MCU), have not been shy about featuring other A-list Marvel heroes as guest stars. Here are the animated stories that executed it the best.